National Guard vaccine sites return for second dose

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The Alabama National Guard vaccine sites return this week.

The guard kicks off their mobile vaccine sites Tuesday in Covington County.

The mobile sites are for those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine the week of March 22nd through the 26th.

If you did not get the vaccine then, the National Guard will have 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at each site.

The Johnson & Johnson shot will be on a first-come first-serve basis.

“Please get your second dose,” James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director said. “I know there is a lot of people that are scared that have heard reactions are bad to the second dose etc. do not worry about that. Get the second dose. That’s what brings you into that high 90% that you’re not going to get it.”

The clinic will be in Coffee County on Wednesday, Dale County on Thursday and wrap the week up with a site in Henry County on Friday.

