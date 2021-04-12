How to watch our new, free country music network, Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attention country music fans! WTVY News 4 is excited to launch Circle on channel 4.5. This new channel will cover the world of country music, TV shows featuring country artists and will include weekly broadcasts from the Grand Ole Opry.

Circle is a media network dedicated to celebrating the country lifestyle and putting fans inside the circle of everything country. Circle offers entertainment news, documentaries, movies, archival, new and licensed programming, Grand Ole Opry performances, and more. Named Pollstar’s #1 Livestreamer for 2020, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Properties, and WTVY’s parent company, Gray Television.

“I love country music and our audience does, too,” said WTVY Vice President & General Manager Robby Thomas. “We began broadcasting Opry Live on WTVY when the pandemic took away so much live music and, based on the responses we’ve gotten, we believe the community will enjoy this exciting new addition to our channel lineup.”

With a vision for highlighting country music artists and the passions, hobbies and love of music they share with their fans, this channel connects country fans and artists like never before. Popular programming includes “Opry,” a weekly, one-hour TV program featuring exclusive highlights from the Grand Ole Opry stage, and “Coffee, Country & Cody,” hosted by Country Music Disc Jockey Hall of Famer and affable television personality Bill Cody, his producer and sidekick Charlie Mattos and Megan Alexander.

“One of the things that we’re trying to achieve is really capturing the fun and uniqueness associated with the Opry. Our programming is all going to be about fun. You’re going to get in the inside experiences of all of these different artists and understand what they’re bringing to the table when they’re not performing, as well as when they are performing on the Opry. That’s something that’s very unique to us,” said Scott Bailey, the president Opry Entertainment Group.

Circle is also bringing back “Hee Haw,” a venerable music and comedy sketch show that aired from 1971 to 1993 and from 1996 to 1997.

Circle’s distribution has grown rapidly since its launch in January 2020 and now reaches a monthly audience of nearly 150 million.

This channel is only available on antenna. If you would like Circle, please contact your cable or satellite provider and ask for it.

To start watching this free channel over the air, you’ll need to do a simple rescan of your TV if you haven’t already done so. To do that, you need your TV on and your remote handy. It’s easy.

Use your remote control to access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels” or “Channel search.” When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing.

When this is complete, you will have access to Circle on channel 4.5.

Troy Cable has confirmed that they will be adding Circle to their lineup soon. Circle is also available as a free streaming service on Roku and other popular platforms. Visit www.circleallaccess.com to learn more.

In addition to Circle, WTVY broadcasts programming from CBS, NBC, CW, MeTV and MyNetworkTV, while also producing more than 22 hours of live, local television weekly, plus additional local news and weather content for a variety of digital platforms. Viewers can pick it all up for free on broadcast channels 4.1, 4.2, 4.3, 4.4, 4.5, 23.1 and 23.2.

Shows on the Circle network

Circle, a country music and lifestyle network, announced it will launch Jan. 1. Among the new shows airing on the network is &quot;Opry Live,&quot; which will feature Grand Ole Opry performances each week starting in February. (Source: Circle/Gray TV) (KTUU)

“Opry Live”

Beginning in February, Opry Live is a compilation of new live-recorded Grand Ole Opry performances that will be released each week. In the Opry tradition, this show will be a mix of today’s top stars, up-and-comers and all-time greats.

“Fandom”

The artist-fan relationship is unlike any other. Fandom is a series that explores the impact and intimacy of the artist-fan relationship from the perspective of fans as well as some of country music’s biggest stars, like Eric Church and Zac Brown.

“Bluebird Café Sessions”

Each year, thousands of fans flock to see artists and songwriters at the world-famous Bluebird Café. The Bluebird Café Sessions is a viewer’s ticket in – without the line! In this series, viewers will enjoy performances and storytelling from one of Nashville’s most iconic venues.

“Southern Weekend”

Hosted by singer and musician Natalie Stovall, each episode will highlight the best in southern living by visiting all the great attractions of the South including restaurants, museums, unique stores, and music venues. Country music artists will join in along the journey and share some of their favorite places.

The Grand Ole Opry will livestream its Saturday concert from an empty venue. (Source: Circle) (WNDU)

“Backstage at the Opry”

Peek behind-the-scenes of the Grand Ole Opry, alongside artists as they go from rehearsals to the stage – and everything in between!

“Craig’s World”

Follow Opry member and Army Veteran Craig Morgan at home and on the road as he and his tight-knit family navigate triumphs and challenges while developing businesses, writing hit songs and balancing a country music career.

“Authentic America”

Hosted by veteran TV host Nan Kelley and her Grammy-nominated husband Charlie Kelley, Authentic America takes viewers on a two-wheeled version of the classic American road trip by way of backroads and rural routes exploring some of the country’s best kept secrets – including lesser known attractions, off-the-beaten path eateries, and most interesting of all, the people who make America one of the most colorful and eclectic nations in the world. Guests include Blake Shelton and Alabama.

“Upstream”

Join Elizabeth Cook as she invites artist guests to a new fishing location each episode. While the fishing may be good, the real catch is the conversation. Early guests include Cam and Shooter Jennings.

Opry member Terri Clark, ACM award-winner Lauren Alaina and Ashley McBryde, current CMA Best New Artist winner and Grammy-nominee will perform at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night. (Source: Circle) (WILX)

“Opry Debut”

Enjoy mini follow-documentaries that chronicle the moments and emotions that artists experience leading up to the memorable career milestone every country music artist dream of achieving – their Grand Ole Opry debut. Debut’s include Opry NextStage 2019 picks Tennille Townes, Travis Denning and Riley Green as well as the Opry debut of Ashley McBryde.

“The Write Stuff”

Viewers get a peek inside the inspiration and creation of some of country music’s greatest songs. Join country music hit makers as they walk step-by-step – from the initial concept to the final chord – and share the key licks and lyrics that brought their stories to life. Episodes feature Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show and Travis Tritt.

Brad Paisley is performing at the Grand Ole Opry on June 27. (Chris Hollo/Circle)

“Opry Docs”

Hosted by contemporary artists like Brad Paisley, Charlie Daniels and Amy Grant, Opry Docs is a series of documentaries on country greats like Johnny Cash, Bill Monroe, George Jones and Minnie Pearl.

“Better Half”

Meet the larger-than-life spouses of some of today’s brightest stars and find out what gives them their own star power. Featured spouses include Samantha Busch (wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch), Kate Moore (wife of Justin Moore) and Christine Ballard (wife of Frankie Ballard).

“Dailey & Vincent”

Join Dailey & Vincent – the world-renowned bluegrass duo – as they host and perform in front of a live audience along with some notable friends like Vince Gill and the Oak Ridge Boys.

“Stand Up Nashville!”

Shot before a live audience at Nashville’s legendary Zanies Comedy Club, each episode of Stand Up Nashville! features a well-known comedian host as well as four up-and-coming comedians. Laugh along with a packed Zanies’ house and the most brilliant comics the South has to offer.

“Family Traditions”

Follow the next generation of country’s legendary families as they honor their roots while forging their own path. Episodes include Sam Williams (grandson of Hank Williams and son of Hank Williams Jr.) and Ashley Campbell (daughter of Glen Campbell).

“Phil Vassar’s Songs from the Cellar”

Join country music hit-maker, Phil Vassar, as he welcomes artists, songwriters, entertainers, athletes, and wine enthusiasts into his favorite place to write songs – his wine cellar! Each episode will feature conversation and collaboration along with a shared drink. Simple in concept yet rich in content, Phil’s laid-back style and quick-witted personality brings out the best in his guests as they share entertaining stories about their interesting lives. Guests include Kelsea Ballerini, Charles Esten, Mike Tyson and Hunter Hayes.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.