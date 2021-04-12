How to help keep unvaccinated children safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local pediatricians are seeing more children and teenagers catching COVID-19.

None of the vaccines are approved for anyone younger than 16, but those age groups are still catching the virus. Health officials said it’s important for adults to keep being careful.

Children’s of Alabama Infectious Disease Expert Dr. David Kimberlin said if people start relaxing on safety measures, cases will increase again. He said it will likely target those who aren’t vaccinated, which is the entire population of children.

He said kids are less likely to have a severe case compared to adults, but they are exempt and can get very sick.

Kimberlin said it’s important to keep wearing masks and social distancing, but he said the best thing parents and adults can do is get vaccinated.

“The best way to protect ourselves and our children is to do the right thing,” he said. “Keep doing the behavioral changes that we are used to. We are going to get over this eventually. We just aren’t there yet. Roll up your sleeves and get the vaccine.”

Pfizer recently released data stating its vaccine is safe and effective for children 12 to 15 years old.

Dr. Kimberlin predicts they will become eligible for vaccines sometime this summer.

