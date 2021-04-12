Former Alabama State Bar director ordered to pay $100K in fines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former director of the Alabama State Bar faces some hefty fines from the state ethics commission.

Birmingham attorney Phillip McCallum was fined more than $100,000 this week.

When asked about the nature of McCallum’s offenses, the bar referred WSFA 12 News to the ethics commission, which would not release specifics of the case.

McCallum’s 17 violations were not referred for criminal prosecution, indicating they were not major infractions. However, the fine is considered a harsh punishment.

McCallum resigned from the bar in October. Since then, former Montgomery County District Attorney Ellen Brooks has been named interim director.

