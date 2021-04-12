Advertisement

FHP: Distracted driving crashes on the rise

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If you’ve ever had to wait at a green light for someone in front of you to go, you’re not alone.

“Typically you see them at stoplights playing around on their phone, the light turns green, and you have to wail on the horn to get their attention,” said driver Patrick Owen.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, texting while driving incidents are going up, along with crashes.

This April, FHP is trying to educate drivers on the dangers of distracted driving.

They’re also stepping up enforcement.

“There are so many distractions this day and time that can take our attention away from the roadway and our cars are so comfortable now it’s a little bit easier to have these distractions now than it was before,” said Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant Jason King.

In 2020, there were almost 50,000 crashes involving distracted drivers.

Nearly 300 people died in a distracted driving accident.

Overall, crashes have gone up by 33% since 2014.

King said we should always be focused on driving.

“We’re definitely asking not only this month, this month is our awareness, but for the remainder of our life and this year, let’s focus on distracted driving and reducing it,” said King.

He adds it’s not just texting that can be distracting, but also other people in the car, changing the radio, and eating.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Lawsuit filed against vet charged with abusing couple’s cat
An Ozark couple has filed a lawsuit against a veterinarian charged with abusing their cat.
Lawsuit filed in cat cruelty charges case
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Photo of cat allegedly abused by Ozark veterinarian Tim Logan from April 12, 2021.
Animal cruelty threats
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball