Farmer: Vidalia onions could be smaller, a bit pricier

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.

Vidalia onions are scheduled to begin shipping on April 19, arriving in stores in the following days. Farmer Aries Haygood says that cooler-than-normal weather has stunted onion growth, meaning the average onion may only be 3 inches around instead of 4 inches.

Haygood is the chairman of the Vidalia Onion Committee and has a 375-acre farm. He says there will be plenty of Georgia-grown onions. But prices may be a little higher because sweet onion farmers in Texas were hit hard by a winter storm there.

Original Story https://www.wtoc.com/2021/04/12/farmer-vidalia-onions-could-be-smaller-bit-pricier/

