Advertisement

Dry Start to the New Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies returned to the Wiregrass for our Sunday, and these drier conditions will look to stick around through at least the middle of the week. Some showers and storms look possible late Wednesday and early Thursday, then we could see some additional isolated showers and storms by Saturday. Highs through the week will start out warm before settling into the middle 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – A few passing clouds, some patchy fog possible late. Low near 55°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86°

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 61° High: 79° 40% PM

THU: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy.  Low: 58° High: 76° 40% AM

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy.  Low: 59° High: 74° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts, turning SE at 5-10 kts in the early afternoon, then turning SW at 5-10 kts by late in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team...
UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-12
A sunny start to the week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-12
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-12
WTVY Wx Logo
Much Quieter Rest of the Weekend
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning