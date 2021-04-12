Dry Start to the New Week

SYNOPSIS – Sunny skies returned to the Wiregrass for our Sunday, and these drier conditions will look to stick around through at least the middle of the week. Some showers and storms look possible late Wednesday and early Thursday, then we could see some additional isolated showers and storms by Saturday. Highs through the week will start out warm before settling into the middle 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TONIGHT – A few passing clouds, some patchy fog possible late. Low near 55°. Winds WNW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 86°

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 61° High: 79° 40% PM

THU: Isolated morning showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 76° 40% AM

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 73° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 55° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 74° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts, turning SE at 5-10 kts in the early afternoon, then turning SW at 5-10 kts by late in the afternoon. Seas 2-3 feet.

