Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan officials will give an update on the area’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday. However, Dothan residents will still be required to wear masks in most city buildings until further notice.

Tuesday at 10 AM CT Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, along with Houston Commission Chairman Mark Culver, Corey Kirkland of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and representatives from both Flowers Hospital and Southeast Health will hold a press conference to give an update on the area’s COVID-19 efforts.

Alabama’s mask mandate expired Friday and Gov. Kay Ivey has moved the state into the next phase of the pandemic response, where face masks are only encouraged. However, the City of Dothan has decided to continue requiring face masks in city municipal buildings.

The only exceptions to the city’s mask requirement are Dothan Leisure Services’ Parks and Recreation Centers.

With the exception of Dothan Leisure Services’ Parks and Recreation Centers, The City of Dothan will require visitors to continue wearing masks in all other municipal buildings until further notice. Posted by City of Dothan Government on Friday, April 9, 2021

