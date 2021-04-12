Advertisement

Deadline extended for TROY student coronavirus relief funds

(Source: TROY University)
By Press Release: TROY Unviersity
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (Press Release) - Troy University students eligible for aid under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) have been contacted and provided an opportunity to apply for an award. Because some students who have been contacted have not applied, the application date has been extended until April 21.

The deadline has been extended to ensure that all eligible students have a chance to receive aid provided by this federal relief package, said Angela Johnson, Associate Vice Chancellor of Financial Aid.

“The CRRSAA provides financial assistance to students who incurred various expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while pursuing their education,” Johnson said. “We still have a number of eligible students who have not applied to receive their funds, and we don’t want anyone to miss this opportunity.”

To be eligible to receive aid under CRRSAA, a student must have submitted a Free Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) with Troy University for the 2020-2021 academic year no later than Feb. 28. The amount of aid a student receives will be based on need as determined by the FAFSA application, along with the amount of aid funds available and the number of students who apply.

Eligible students have already been notified via email and received a link to the CRRSAA application. Johnson said students should search their TROY email accounts for this information. Anyone who thinks they are eligible and has not received an application link should email troycares@troy.edu.

On the application, students can choose whether to apply their funds to any outstanding balance on their student accounts, or receive it via BankMobile refund.

Original Story: https://today.troy.edu/news/deadline-extended-for-student-coronavirus-relief-funds/

