Cultural Arts Center to host first Chalk Walk Art Competition this month

By Justin Walker
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Cultural Arts Center in Dothan is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind art competition later this month and it needs the community’s help.

The first ever Chalk Walk Art Competition will be held April 24th on the sidewalks outside of the center.

Organizers are looking for artists interested in participating. For a small registration fee, the artist will be provided with a sidewalk canvas to draw whatever you want to.

Awards will be given out to the winners of two different categories: youth and adult.

“So to register, it’s $10 for the youth and $20 for the adults. People can come and watch these artists draw on the side walk for free. There’ll be food vendors behind us. And we start off at 8 o’clcok chalking. And they have until 3:45 p.m. to finish chalking. And then the judges start judging,” said Ann Cotton of the Cultural Arts Center.

Funds raised will go to help the Cultural Arts Center fund bills, supplies, and summer art camps.

To register, click here.

