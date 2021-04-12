Advertisement

COVID-19 in Alabama: 118 new confirmed cases on Monday

Coronavirus Alabama Update
Coronavirus Alabama Update
By WAFF Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 403,928 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020.

The state is tracking another 115,143 probable cases of COVID-19.

There were 118 new confirmed cases added Monday. There have been 8,439 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 47,967 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020. There are 301 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 325,733 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly, usually on Thursdays.

The results were last updated at 9 a.m. Monday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/11/covid-alabama-new-confirmed-cases-monday/

