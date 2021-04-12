Advertisement

Coffee County facilities “mask preferred”

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County facilities no longer require masks in buildings.

Instead, a “mask preferred” sign will be displayed as you enter.

County officials are hoping residents will assume personal responsibility and use their own judgement when wearing a mask.

“With us having meetings and things like that, we are still encouraging people to still wear their mask,” James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director said. “If you are going to the store, we recommend you still wear a mask. We are not quite over this let’s keep it where it’s at.”

Coffee County has averaged 2 positive COVID-19 cases per week over the last two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Generic image of police line
Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark vet makes plea in abuse case; attorney alleges threats
File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dothan officials to give COVID-19 update on Tuesday; still keeping mask requirements

Latest News

Sign outside the office of Dr. Tim Logan, the Ozark veterinarian charged with animal cruelty.
Lawsuit filed against vet charged with abusing couple’s cat
An Ozark couple has filed a lawsuit against a veterinarian charged with abusing their cat.
Lawsuit filed in cat cruelty charges case
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Attorney: Threats made in vet cat abuse case
Photo of cat allegedly abused by Ozark veterinarian Tim Logan from April 12, 2021.
Animal cruelty threats
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball
Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball