Coffee County facilities “mask preferred”

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County facilities no longer require masks in buildings.

Instead, a “mask preferred” sign will be displayed as you enter.

County officials are hoping residents will assume personal responsibility and use their own judgement when wearing a mask.

“With us having meetings and things like that, we are still encouraging people to still wear their mask,” James Brown, Coffee County EMA Director said. “If you are going to the store, we recommend you still wear a mask. We are not quite over this let’s keep it where it’s at.”

Coffee County has averaged 2 positive COVID-19 cases per week over the last two weeks.

