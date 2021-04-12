Arrests made in connection to body discovered in Holmes County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people have been arrested after a body was discovered in Holmes County on Friday. That’s according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons. and Holmes County Sheriff John Tate.

The three met with media this afternoon to provide an update on the case. They say Shane Paul and Rebecca Holt are currently in the Geneva County jail.

Both, who live together, were taken into custody last week on an investigative hold. It’s unclear what they’ve been charged with so far. Additional arrests are possible.

Geneva police investigators received information Wednesday that a missing person in a case they were investigating was possibly buried on a piece of property in Holmes County. From there investigators contacted with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was obtained for a piece of property off Peak Rd. On Friday, HCSO along with the GPD, GCSO, FDLE, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, the Florida State Attorney’s Office and cadaver dogs from Bay County Sheriff’s Office, executed the search warrant in an effort to locate the grave site.

Late Friday evening, a grave and human remains believe to be that of a male were located. The FDLE mobile crime scene unit excavated the remains, and they were transported to the medical’s examiner office in Panama City for an autopsy and to confirm the identity of the remains.

Clemmons, Helms and Tate believe the victim was killed in Geneva before being buried in Florida. They also hope to confirm the identity later today.

Geneva Police currently have two open missing person investigations.

The first is Shanna Peoples. who went missing in September of 2011.

The second is Brett Joshua Grantham, 35, who was last seen in Geneva on Franklin Avenue on Saturday, August 22.

