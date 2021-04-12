Advertisement

Ala. National Guard to begin 2nd dose clinics, offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there will also be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at each clinic.
Andalusia National Guard COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Andalusia National Guard COVID-19 vaccine clinic(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Alabama National Guard wraps up their primary dose clinics, they will start revisiting each county they originally went to so they can offer second-dose clinics this week.

Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there will also be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at each clinic.

The clinics will start on Tuesday and will be held as follows:

April 13:

  • Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420

April 14:

  • Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330

April 15:

  • Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360

April 28:

  • Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049

April 29:

  • Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Rd Troy, AL 36079
  • Baker Hill School: 24 Bakerhill School Road, Eufaula, AL 36027

In Alabama, anyone 16 or older are eligible to get the shot.

