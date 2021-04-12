Ala. National Guard to begin 2nd dose clinics, offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there will also be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at each clinic.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Alabama National Guard wraps up their primary dose clinics, they will start revisiting each county they originally went to so they can offer second-dose clinics this week.
Alabama Department of Public Health officials said there will also be 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at each clinic.
The clinics will start on Tuesday and will be held as follows:
April 13:
- Kiwanis Building: 2085 Kiwanis Drive, Andalusia, AL 36420
April 14:
- Enterprise Civic Center: 2401 Neil Metcalf Road, Enterprise, AL 36330
April 15:
- Ozark Civic Center: 320 East College Street, Ozark, AL 36360
April 28:
- Tom Harbin Farm Center: 816 Airport Road, Luverne, AL 36049
April 29:
- Sportsplex: 701 Enzor Rd Troy, AL 36079
- Baker Hill School: 24 Bakerhill School Road, Eufaula, AL 36027
In Alabama, anyone 16 or older are eligible to get the shot.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.