A sunny start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to the week with warm afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s. Monday starts the week off with sunshine but clouds will start to move back in Monday night. Rain chances hold off till Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will swing through. It won’t drop temperatures all that much afternoon highs will stay in the lower to middle 70s heading towards the next weekend. Rain chances stick around Friday – Sunday.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 83°. Winds NW 5mph

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 57°. Winds Light

TOMORROW– Partly Cloudy. High near 86°. Winds SSW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 79° 40%

THUR: AM showers, partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 76°

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 20%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 52° High: 74° 30%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 75° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 76°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

