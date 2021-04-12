A month to honor those who make many sacrifices, Military children

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Military families are used to sacrifices being made. That’s why the month of April holds and even greater meaning to them.

“Basically, just to show everyone that we make sacrifices too.”

A month set aside to honor Military children and the sacrifices that they make.

“It’s not just the soldiers who are going away and fighting for this country its also the children we have to deal with having our loved ones gone and constantly at training and just going through life like that,” said Alyssa Skinner – President of Alabama National Guard Youth Council.

For Alyssa, one of her many sacrifices is being that extra helping hand for her mom while her dad is not around.

“I have three brothers who are wild, and i know it’s hard for just me having to deal with them and I know it’s especially hard for my mom without my dad being here, so we are trying to raise these children because they are younger and teach them right from wrong and so not having this father figure here while he is deployed it’s been challenging,” said Skinner.

With events going on all month long to celebrate these kids, the biggest happening April 15th.

“Basically, what it is a day that we encourage everybody whether you’re apart of the military in some way or just anyone we encourage everyone and anyone to wear purple,” said Skinner.

And the color chosen to honor the month – purple – has special significance as well.

“It is because we take every color from each branch of service and combined them, and it forms purple,” said Skinner.

Below are some helpful links full of resources and information:

Educators - Army National Guard Child and Youth Services

Families - Army National Guard Child and Youth Services

Facebook

Military Child Education Coalition

