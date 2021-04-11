UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team defeated the Green team 6-0 in UAB’s final contest at the Old Gray Lady.

“Today was all about getting reps for a lot of guys and we accomplished that,” head coach Bill Clark said. “We limited the offense and I thought our defense showed what they are capable of. As I was in the locker room today, I was thinking of all the great memories I have had here. The high school games, the great locker room celebrations, the Children’s Harbor games. Legion Field has given us some great memories.”

Hundreds of fans were in attendance Saturday to watch the Blazers play their final game at Legion Field, a bitter-sweet moment for the players.

“You know all the greats that played on this field, Alabama, Auburn, this is an historic stadium so leaving it for the final time, I have to take a moment and just soak it all in,” said UAB linebacker Alex Wright.

“We start every January here, like Coach Clark was saying, we come in here and work out in the stadiums and we grind here, I love here and knowing that we leaving here it’s kind of tough, but I know we’re going to a better stadium so it’s bitter-sweet,” said UAB linebacker Kelle Sanders.

UAB will now transition to it’s new home, Protective Stadium, this fall.

