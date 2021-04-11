Retiring Air National Guard sergeant celebrates 40 years in service

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dozens of Air Force members, family and friends came to honor the service of a retiring sergeant Saturday afternoon on the campus of Wallace Community College.

Chief Master Sergeant Randy Green has served for 40 years in the Air National Guard. Several of the people he served with or mentored presented Green with several plaques, certificates, and souvenirs.

The ceremony was hosted by the 280th Special Operations Communications Squadron in Dothan.

“Obviously, it’s a big deal to me that people actually cared enough to come out here. And I know I’ve been around 40 years, so it don’t get much better than that in the Guard,” CMSgt. Green said.

Green says his next phase of life involves moving to Florida, and working a government military job.

WTVY would like to thank Green for his service and wish him the best for his future!

