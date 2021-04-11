Advertisement

Health officials say COVID-19 vaccine is the solution to variant strains

Local health officials said if we don’t slow the variants down then we could risk another surge...
Local health officials said if we don’t slow the variants down then we could risk another surge in cases.(kauz)
By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CDC officials are now reporting the more contagious UK COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain across the country.

Local health officials said if we don’t slow the variants down then we could risk another surge in cases.

“I promise you this, if we stop too soon then the virus will come back,” Children’s of Alabama Infectious disease expert Dr. David Kimberlin said. “Some of these variants have been predicted to be the primary virus strain that is out there. Sure enough, that’s what’s happened right now. The B117 variant, the U.K. variant, is the most prevalent strain in Florida for instance. Florida is right up against Alabama.”

As of April 8th 2021, there are 171 confirmed cases in Alabama. Health officials said there are likely more, we just don’t know because of a lack of testing. But, the state health department is working to increase testing for the strain.

“The variants are obviously the big unknown right now,” Kimberlin said. “That’s what we are in a race against. The virus is in a race with us and it is trying to find a way to survive. The way it survives is it modifies itself to become easier to infect additional people and maybe even make them more sick.”

Kimberlin said the way to win the race is with the vaccine.

“I think we have a bit of the upper hand because of the vaccine doses that are available,” he said. “But, if we don’t take advantage of that, the virus will overtake us and we are going to be right back in a really bad spot. Maybe not like where we were in January, but probably like November or something and that was plenty bad.”

All three authorized vaccines companies are working to make sure their product provides protection against the strain, but it’s still unknown if a specific variant booster shot is needed.

“We want this to all be over, but we are not there yet,” Kimberlin said.

There are also now cases of the South African variant in Alabama.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
Defense was the storyline of Saturday’s Pepsi Spring Game at Legion Field, as the White team...
UAB football says goodbye to Legion Field as Blazers play final game
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, then-President Donald Trump arrives on the...
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Georgia’s signature sweet onions may be a little smaller and a little more expensive this year.
Farmer: Vidalia onions could be smaller, a bit pricier
Alarming amount of patients developing diabetes after COVID-19
Alarming amount of patients developing diabetes after COVID-19
Georgia has now reclaimed the number one spot for pecan production in the U.S., according to a...
Georgia reclaims top US pecan producer; Kemp declares pecans official state nut
Rodney Smith Jr., Alabama’s lawn mowing man, raising awareness on childhood cancer
Rodney Smith Jr., Alabama’s lawn mowing man, raising awareness on childhood cancer
The Circle covers the world of country music, TV shows featuring country artists and will...
How to watch our new, free country music network, Circle