Celebration of life held for Sim Byrd at Troy University

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A celebration of life ceremony was held in Trojan Arena for Troy University Sports Hall of Fame quarterback Sim Byrd Saturday.

Byrd died on Nov. 18 at 75-years-old. He is one of Troy’s first modern day All-Americans.

Byrd led the men of Troy to the 1968 NAIA National Championship.

“What I learned about Sim was a value and no one was better at building relationships than Sim Byrd. In fact, in the program this morning, there are tributes to Sim. Martha Lee wrote whether you knew Sim for 50 years or a short time, you knew you were important to him because he told you so,” said Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.

The Montgomery native ranks second all-time in Troy history with 79 career touchdown passes. He is third in total offensive yards and passing yards per game and fourth in passing yards, completions and attempts.

