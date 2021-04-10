Advertisement

4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning

By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:22 AM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible Saturday morning.

A line of strong thunderstorms will move through the region on Saturday morning, then some showers could persist into the afternoon.

The biggest concern is straight-line winds but a tornado can’t be ruled out.

The line of storms should arrive in the western portion of the viewing area between 4-7 in the morning and be out of the eastern portion by early afternoon.

Due to the threat we are streaming radar along with any watches and warnings on our website.

