Rodney Dollar introduced as Headland football coach

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland High School is welcoming back Rodney Dollar as its new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Dollar is a veteran coach here in the Wiregrass and knows a thing or two about Headland after leading the Rams’ football team in the 90s.

He’s excited to be back now and ready to turn this Rams program around.

Headland is coming off a disappointing 2020 season finishing with a 1-8 record.

But Dollar is looking to change the Rams’ culture and wants his athletes to expect to win.

That includes athletes of every Headland sport.

“I look so forward to bringing this place back to where it needs to be and that is a championship level in all sports,” Dollar said. “I want to make everybody understand here, I am the Athletic Director before I am anything. In all sports, I want to be at championship levels.”

The Rams will begin practice with Coach Dollar April 26th, as they get ready to face Slocomb in a spring game on May 14th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.