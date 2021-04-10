Much Quieter Rest of the Weekend

SYNOPSIS – After a stormy start to our Saturday, the afternoon and evening look much quieter across the Wiregrass. Those quiet conditions will settle in through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Some stray showers and storms are possible through the middle of the week, then we clear out again into the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Some clearing, clouds return late. Low near 60°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and storms give way to sunshine by the afternoon. High near 77°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds WNW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 78°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 76° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *High Rip Current Risk, Small Craft Advisory until Sunday morning.* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

