Advertisement

Much Quieter Rest of the Weekend

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – After a stormy start to our Saturday, the afternoon and evening look much quieter across the Wiregrass. Those quiet conditions will settle in through the rest of the weekend and the start of next week. Some stray showers and storms are possible through the middle of the week, then we clear out again into the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Some clearing, clouds return late. Low near 60°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning showers and storms give way to sunshine by the afternoon. High near 77°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 55°. Winds WNW 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny.  Low: 55° High: 81°

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 84° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 61° High: 79° 20%

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 53° High: 78°

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 75° 10%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 57° High: 76° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – *High Rip Current Risk, Small Craft Advisory until Sunday morning.* Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-5 feet, with occasional seas up to 6 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Lifetime pistol permit one signature away from becoming law

Latest News

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the Wiregrass on Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 9, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Stormy Start to the Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09
Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09