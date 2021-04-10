Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man

BONIFAY Fla. (WTVY) -A body found buried in Florida Friday is believed to be that of a man, but top law enforcement officials said further testing is needed before an identity can be determined.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said the body had apparently been buried for several months.

Both men traveled to Holmes County Friday after officers received a tip. The body was found in the Peak Road area, about five miles south of the Alabama border.

Neither Helms nor Clemmons would speculate about the identity.

Foul play is suspected.

On its website, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency lists two missing men from the Geneva area. Brett Joshua Grantham has been missing since last September and Terry Wilburn White disappeared in 2018.

Helms and Clemmons, in a joint statement to WTVY, thanked agencies that have assisted in the investigation. Those include the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the local state attorney’s office, and Bay County.

