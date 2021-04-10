Advertisement

Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man

Top law enforcement officials say forensics testing is needed to determine identity.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONIFAY Fla. (WTVY) -A body found buried in Florida Friday is believed to be that of a man, but top law enforcement officials said further testing is needed before an identity can be determined.

Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and Geneva Police Chief Tony Clemmons said the body had apparently been buried for several months.

Both men traveled to Holmes County Friday after officers received a tip. The body was found in the Peak Road area, about five miles south of the Alabama border.

Neither Helms nor Clemmons would speculate about the identity.

Foul play is suspected.

On its website, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency lists two missing men from the Geneva area. Brett Joshua Grantham has been missing since last September and Terry Wilburn White disappeared in 2018.

Helms and Clemmons, in a joint statement to WTVY, thanked agencies that have assisted in the investigation. Those include the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the local state attorney’s office, and Bay County.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Lifetime pistol permit one signature away from becoming law

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Much Quieter Rest of the Weekend
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
Warren with pictures of himself in the army
A former Prisoner of War shares his life story
Warren with pictures of himself in the army
Prisoner of War Recognition
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the Wiregrass on Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 9, 2021