UAB to play final game at Legion Field with Spring Game on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The UAB football team hits the gridiron at Historic Legion Field for the final time on Saturday as the Blazers host the 2021 Pepsi Spring Game, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

UAB’s Spring Game is the Blazers final event at Legion Field, as they move into brand new Protective Stadium for the 2021 season. The Green and Gold went 21-1 at Legion Field upon returning to action in 2017.

“I saw Jamell Garcia-Williams at practice today and it reminded me of the block against Louisiana Tech, which really helped get the 21-game home winning streak going at that home game in 2017. I think a lot of that will come out this week when we know that this is our last real event there,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark. “I think the whole point of what is going on with the new stadium is the fact that, every day, I have multiple people saying, ‘Coach, we are so excited about the stadium.’ Of course, it makes me think of Legion and the good times we have had there. But obviously, we get to go to something new next year.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/04/08/uab-play-final-game-legion-field-with-spring-game-saturday/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.