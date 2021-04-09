Advertisement

Stormy Start to the Weekend

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zack Webster
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Unsettled weather continues to stick around the Wiregrass as we make our way into Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move through the region on Saturday morning, then some showers could persist into the afternoon. We’ll dry out and warm up again through the end of the weekend and the start of next week before another round of showers and storms pushes through by the middle of next week. Highs will remain steady in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 63°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 73°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 60°. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 82° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *High Rip Current Risk.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 feet, with occasional seas up to 9 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Lifetime pistol permit one signature away from becoming law

Latest News

WTVY Wx Logo
Much Quieter Rest of the Weekend
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will move through the Wiregrass on Saturday morning.
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast, April 9, 2021
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09
Strong to severe storms possible today and tomorrow
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-09