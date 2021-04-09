Stormy Start to the Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Unsettled weather continues to stick around the Wiregrass as we make our way into Saturday. A line of strong thunderstorms will move through the region on Saturday morning, then some showers could persist into the afternoon. We’ll dry out and warm up again through the end of the weekend and the start of next week before another round of showers and storms pushes through by the middle of next week. Highs will remain steady in the 70s and 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 63°. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Thunderstorms, some strong to severe. High near 73°. Winds S at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 60°. Winds SSE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 59° High: 82° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 79° 50%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 78° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 75°

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – *High Rip Current Risk.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 20-25 kts. Seas 5-7 feet, with occasional seas up to 9 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.