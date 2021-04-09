Advertisement

Stolen cemetery relic honoring Jefferson Davis found 300 miles from Selma

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had quietly remained since.(WSFA 12 News viewer via Gray News)
By Bryan Henry, WSFA
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A century-old Confederate relic that made headlines after being stolen and held for ransom from a Selma cemetery has been recovered.

The Jefferson Davis Chair, uprooted from the pedestal where it sat in Old Live Oak Cemetery since 1893, was found 300 miles south in a New Orleans tattoo parlor, according to the Selma Police Department.

The ornate stone chair was located by New Orleans police, who have since arrested two people for allegedly receiving stolen property across state lines. NOLA police aren’t releasing the names of the suspects, for now.

A group calling itself ‘White Lies Matter’ claimed responsibility and demanded it would be returned only if the national United Daughters of the Confederacy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, would hang a banner on its building on Friday, the anniversary of the Confederacy’s surrender in the Civil War more than 150 years ago.

It appears the chair, which honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis, is intact. It was taken from its brick foundation in mid-March, at which time Selma police were asked to investigate.

The chair was found wrapped and is now back in Alabama, according to police. Though its exact location was not immediately clear, the United Daughters of the Confederacy confirmed to WWBT in Richmond that it is in their possession.

Selma investigators say their probe now enters the ‘probable cause’ phase to determine what charges the suspects will likely face once they return to Dallas County.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/09/stolen-cemetery-relic-honoring-jefferson-davis-found-miles-selma/

