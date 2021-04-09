Advertisement

Some state lawmakers are working to block vaccine passports, others support passports

By Tiffany Thompson, WAFF
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A controversial topic many are at odds over is vaccine passports, but some state lawmakers are currently working to make sure it doesn’t become a thing here in Alabama.

Many people are wondering, will proof of vaccines be necessary for flying, traveling, concerts or more?

Both Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are requiring vaccines for both crew and guests before setting sail according to their websites. The state of New York has Excelsior Pass, which is digital proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

Northeastern and Rutgers Universities are already requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

Here in Alabama, Senator Arthur Orr said if something isn’t done, a vaccine passport may hit too close to home.

“You could see a situation where to get into an Alabama or Auburn game those that have the vaccine passport are admitted into the stadium and if you don’t have it then you can’t go to the game,” Senator Orr said.

He said SB267 would stop this.

“It would preclude the government from requiring government to receive benefits or you know arguably the government could say you aren’t going to get your government benefits unless you get your vaccine,” he said.

Senator Orr said this bill would prevent a domino effect.

“You get into situations where the government has a database on all your vaccine history and where does that end. IS the government going to keep info on all our healthcare and is it hackable? Then you get into the situation of health what if someone can’t take the vaccine,” Senator Orr said.

Meanwhile, Chris Harris who is on the Madison County Democratic Executive Committee said he’s all for a vaccine passport.

“Given the climate, it just makes logical sense. Even though we have our own personal and private beliefs at no time can we say those beliefs affect the lives of those next to us,” Harris said. “What is the difference between that and sending our children to school? We have to show proof of their immunizations.”

Senator Orr’s bill will head to the House of Representatives next.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/09/some-state-lawmakers-are-working-block-vaccine-passports-others-support-passports/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File image
Updated: Body found buried likely that of missing man
Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has...
Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty
File image
4WARN Severe weather coverage Saturday morning
Ashley Diamond
Transgender woman seeks transfer from Georgia men’s prison
Lifetime pistol permit one signature away from becoming law

Latest News

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill in this February 16, 2021 photo.
Sec. of State John Merrill denies allegation he used racist language
Will President Biden’s gun control plan have any impact?
Will President Biden’s gun control plan have any impact?
Reaction to lifetime pistol permit legislation
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey speaks at a July 29, 2020 press conference.
Ivey reacts to Merrill decision not to run for office in 2022