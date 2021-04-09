Some state lawmakers are working to block vaccine passports, others support passports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A controversial topic many are at odds over is vaccine passports, but some state lawmakers are currently working to make sure it doesn’t become a thing here in Alabama.

Many people are wondering, will proof of vaccines be necessary for flying, traveling, concerts or more?

Both Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are requiring vaccines for both crew and guests before setting sail according to their websites. The state of New York has Excelsior Pass, which is digital proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results.

Northeastern and Rutgers Universities are already requiring students to get vaccinated before returning to campus.

Here in Alabama, Senator Arthur Orr said if something isn’t done, a vaccine passport may hit too close to home.

“You could see a situation where to get into an Alabama or Auburn game those that have the vaccine passport are admitted into the stadium and if you don’t have it then you can’t go to the game,” Senator Orr said.

He said SB267 would stop this.

“It would preclude the government from requiring government to receive benefits or you know arguably the government could say you aren’t going to get your government benefits unless you get your vaccine,” he said.

Senator Orr said this bill would prevent a domino effect.

“You get into situations where the government has a database on all your vaccine history and where does that end. IS the government going to keep info on all our healthcare and is it hackable? Then you get into the situation of health what if someone can’t take the vaccine,” Senator Orr said.

Meanwhile, Chris Harris who is on the Madison County Democratic Executive Committee said he’s all for a vaccine passport.

“Given the climate, it just makes logical sense. Even though we have our own personal and private beliefs at no time can we say those beliefs affect the lives of those next to us,” Harris said. “What is the difference between that and sending our children to school? We have to show proof of their immunizations.”

Senator Orr’s bill will head to the House of Representatives next.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/09/some-state-lawmakers-are-working-block-vaccine-passports-others-support-passports/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.