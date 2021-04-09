Ozark veterinarian charged with two counts of animal cruelty

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dr. Richard Timothy Logan, the Ozark veterinarian under fire for his treatment of a cat, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

He was booked last night and released from the Ozark police department, pending trial.

Chief Marlos Walker said that the investigation stemmed from a video posted to social media that showed Dr. Logan becoming combative with the cat he treated at Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital.

Investigators located the cat’s owner and interviewed others who had information related to the case, per Walker.

A separate state investigation could cost Logan his license.

However, his attorney believes some are misjudging Logan.

“He is a good veterinarian and people are destroying this man’s reputation,” David Harrison told WTVY.

“I have instructed Dr. Logan to file a lawsuit against all who have smeared lies on social media. Facebook is not a court of law,” Harrison said.

Because the cases are municipal misdemeanors, Logan likely will not face jail time. However, the Alabama Veterinary Medical Examiner’s Board could revoke his license.

This story has been updated with Mr. Harrison’s comments.

