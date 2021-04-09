National championship rings among Pat Dye items up for auction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Football fanatics take note. Multiple pieces of memorabilia once owned by legendary Auburn football coach Pat Dye are going on the auction block.

Robert Edward Auctions is offering rings, plaques and even the last helmet he ever signed as part of an online auction to benefit Dye’s Crooked Oaks Legacy Foundation.

Dye, who was an assistant coach under Alabama’s legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant before later leading the Tigers to national prominence and four SEC titles, died in June at age 80.

He coached the Tigers from 1981-92 and was later given the honor of having the field at Jordan-Hare stadium named for him.

The collection, which includes pieces that span Dye’s time at Auburn, Alabama, East Carolina and the University of Georgia will be available for bid through April 18.

The auction will include some of the following pieces:

2010 Auburn University National Championship Ring and Game Pass

This piece is an original national championship ring, as well as an on-field game pass, given to Dye in 2010 as part of his ongoing relationship with Auburn University as an advisor.

1973 University of Alabama National Champions Ring

This piece is an original national championship ring presented to Dye during his time as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. Dye, who was a standout lineman at the University of Georgia, served as a defensive assistant under Paul “Bear” Bryant from 1965 to 1973.

During the 1973 season, the Crimson Tide compiled an 11-1 record (8-0 in conference) to win the SEC and earn a berth in the Sugar Bowl against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. In a close game, the Fighting Irish defeated the Crimson Tide 24-23 in the December 31, 1973, matchup.

Although the Tide lost the Sugar Bowl, they were declared National Champions in the Coaches’ Poll, thus earning them the offered ring.

1993 Auburn University “Best In The SEC” Ring

This piece is an original “Best In The SEC” ring presented to Pat Dye in 1993 as part of his continuing affiliation with Auburn University. Though Dye’s time as head coach had come to an end by this time, he remained a fundraiser for the school during the 1993 season.

Though the Tigers were undefeated (11-0) that year, NCAA sanctions for recruiting violations prevented the team from post-season play. That kept the team from competing in the SEC Championship and any bowl games.

The ring was created to be presented to players and coaches to commemorate their impressive season.

1976 East Carolina University Southern Conference Championship Ring

This piece is an original Southern Conference champions ring presented to Dye during his tenure as head coach at Eastern Carolina University. He took over head-coaching duties at ECU in 1973 after leaving the Crimson Tide.

The ECU Pirates won the conference in 1976 with a 9-2 record (4-1 in conference).

1960 Atlanta Touchdown Club Plaque Presented to Pat Dye as SEC Lineman of the Year

This piece is an original plaque presented to Dye during his junior season at the University of Georgia, where he started as a lineman for the Bulldogs, playing alongside future Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton.

It was Dye’s fumble recovery in the SEC Championship game that year that led to a Tarkenton strike for a victory against Auburn and a berth in the Orange Bowl against Missouri.

1984 Auburn University Sugar Bowl Plaque

This piece was presented to Dye as head coach of Auburn University after leading the Tigers to a 9-7 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

Bo Jackson was the game’s MVP.

University of Georgia “Circle of Honor” Ring

This piece is an original University of Georgia “Circle of Honor” ring presented to Dye in honor of his contribution to the football program at the school Dye’s versatility as a player allowed him to start on both sides of the ball during his senior season.

During his tenure at Georgia, Dye earned numerous accolades, including first-team All-SEC lineman status and two time All-American honors. He twice won the William K. Jenkins Award for the Most Valuable Lineman and took home the JB Whitworth Award for Outstanding Georgia Lineman in his senior season.

Dye was also a team captain and appeared in three All-Star games for collegiate stars.

The University of Georgia Circle of Honor is a prestigious assembly of honored student athletes who, according to the university, “by their performance and conduct have brought honor to the university and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs.”

1972 University of Alabama Orange Bowl Watch

This piece is a gold-plated watch presented to Dye during his tenure as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama.

During the 1971 season, the Crimson Tide went undefeated to win the SEC and earn a berth in the Orange Bowl against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, champions of the Big Eight conference.

The Cornhuskers handily defeated the Crimson Tide 38-6 in the January 1, 1972, matchup.

1960 University of Georgia Orange Bowl Watch

This piece is a gold-plated watch presented to Dye during his junior season at the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated the Missouri Tigers 14-0 in the January 1, 1960, matchup.

