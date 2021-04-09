It’s not real, but it’s close. 7-ton elephant statue to be new addition at Bryant-Denny stadium

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Board of Trustees will take a final vote Friday on the addition of a 7-ton elephant statue to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The trustees are expected to affirm the resolution.

Here is the resolution before the Board: WHEREAS, The University of Alabama (“University”) desires to relocate an approximately 7-ton bronze elephant (“Tuska”) to the proposed Tuska’s Corner at Bryant-Denny Stadium project (“Project”) to be located at the northwest corner of Bryant-Denny Stadium (southeast corner of University Boulevard and Wallace Wade Avenue).

The resolution also states: the Project would not be possible without the generous donation of Tuska by the Westervelt Company and the ongoing support from Bill and Mary Battle; and WHEREAS, the Project will be funded from the Crimson Standard Initiative fund in the amount of $415,000.

