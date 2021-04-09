‘It never truly leaves you’: Man who refused to leave side of Tallahassee man in Vietnam pays yearly tribute at gravesite

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Every year, a Tallahassee man killed in action 49 years ago is honored with a graveside ceremony and saluted by local military veterans. Including the man who refused to leave him behind.

It’s been nearly 50 years since Larry Jackson was shot down by Viet Cong forces. But, sometimes, it feels like only yesterday.

“Some nights I still have nightmares about Vietnam, and I’ve been home 49 years,” Jackson said.

The Tifton, Georgia native was in Tallahassee on Thursday to pay tribute to his fallen comrade and platoon leader, Captain Joseph Harris.

“He says, ‘You want to volunteer to go look for tanks?’ I say, ‘Sure,’” Jackson recalls to WCTV’s Katie Kaplan.

A split-second decision decades ago that would lead him to a spot in Oakland Cemetery every year on April 8.

”The same thing that I was taught, you never leave a fallen comrade behind,” Jackson explained. “When you do have a fallen comrade that you can pay your respects to, you do.”

Each visit owed, in part, to a twist of fate.

“Her son’s picture was prominent behind her all the time,” said Thomas Myers, a retired FBI agent who was a student at Florida State and a member of the ROTC in the late 80s when he got to know a campus secretary who happened to be the fallen soldier’s mother, left childless after he fell in combat.

“Mary never knew what happened and that’s what sort of predicated the whole avenue, investigation,” Myers continued.

In 2002, Myers decided to put his special agent skills to work, research the death and connecting with members of the platoon and rescue mission.

An effort that eventually led to Jackson.

“I called him and he says ‘Yeah, I can’t believe it. I’ve been waiting 20, 30 years for this phone call,’” Myers remembers.

Specialist Jackson was the gunner on Capt. Harris’ helicopter and the only other person on board when it went down.

“I remember looking out the door and seeing the tail bloom falling off into the trees,” Jackson recalled.

Coincidentally, living 80 miles away from his final resting spot.

“I didn’t even know he was from Tallahassee until probably 15 years ago,” he said.

Able to finally answer some of the questions, Captian Harris’ family had wondered about for so many years: Their two-man helicopter, on their way to provide cover for a Chinook that was shot down, ended up coming under fire themselves, crash landing in a field.

“I couldn’t get him out,” Jackson said. “He was trapped in the wreckage.”

Capt. Harris suffered head trauma and died almost immediately.

“They dropped the basket and I refused to leave,” Jackson continued. “I told them, ‘No, I’m not leaving ‘til they get Capt. Harris out.’”

“Larry got a hold of the M16 machine gun that was on board and refused to leave the aircraft and was awarded the medal star,” Myers added.

Jackson was awarded the third-highest military honor for combat valor. Capt. Harris was brought back home to Tallahassee.

One fateful call brought answers for Capt. Harris’ mother just before she passed.

“It never truly leaves you,” Jackson said. “I mean, it’s always on your mind. You’re always thinking about it.”

Capt. Harris’ mother passed away in 2010. A scholarship established in his memory is still given out to students every year at FSU.

