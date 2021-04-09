Can 16-17 Year Old’s Get COVID Vaccinations without Permission?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabamians 16-years-old and older are now eligible to get a COVID vaccine. That’s a lot more people to vaccinate but do they need permission from an adult for those shots?

Alabama is one of several states, as many as 15, that allow people as young as 14 to make medical decisions, including deciding if they want to get a COVID vaccination.

According to an Alabama Code section “Any minor who is 14 years of age or older, has graduated from high school, or is married, or having been married is divorced or is pregnant may give effective consent to any legally authorized medical, dental, health or mental health service for himself or herself, and the consent of no other person shall be necessary.”

This helps to ensure students are vaccinated before returning to school. Birmingham Attorney Roger Appell said this would allow schools to offer vaccinations for those 16 and older but he believes parents should be informed.

“I would send out an email to all the parents to let them know the statute authorizes it. We are going to do it, if you have any problems with it let us know but I don’t think they can stop it unless they go to court and a get a court order,” Appell said.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine that has been tested and approved for those 16 and 17-years-old.

