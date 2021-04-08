Storm chances return Thursday, continues through Saturday

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies are cloudy this evening as temperatures cool into the lower 60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely for Thursday morning as a piece of energy pushes through the region. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances grow even more Friday through Saturday as the next couple of systems move through.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 61. Winds SW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms, High near 78. Winds SSW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 61°. Winds S 5-10 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Low: 61 High: 79° 70%

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, Widespread Showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 80% Showers

SUN: A Few Showers. Low: 60° High: 79° 30% Showers

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 57° High: 81° 0% Showers

TUES: Partly Cloudy, Low: 59° High: 82° 10% Showers

WED: Partly Sunny, Low: 59° High: 81° 10% Showers

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds S 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.