Advertisement

Storm chances return Thursday, continues through Saturday

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Skies are cloudy this evening as temperatures cool into the lower 60s. Scattered showers and storms are likely for Thursday morning as a piece of energy pushes through the region. A strong storm cannot be ruled out. Rain chances grow even more Friday through Saturday as the next couple of systems move through.

TONIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 61. Winds SW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms, High near 78. Winds SSW 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly Cloudy, Low near 61°. Winds S 5-10 miles per hour.

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Low: 61 High: 79° 70%

SAT: Mostly Cloudy, Widespread Showers. Low: 63° High: 76° 80% Showers

SUN: A Few Showers. Low: 60° High: 79° 30% Showers

MON: Mostly Sunny. Low: 57° High: 81° 0% Showers

TUES: Partly Cloudy, Low: 59° High: 82° 10% Showers

WED: Partly Sunny, Low: 59° High: 81° 10% Showers

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop. Winds S 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Gov. Ivey moves state into third phase of pandemic response, "Safer Apart" health order.
AL moves into 3rd phase of pandemic response
Former Houston County EMA Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes leaves court after pleading guilty to a...
Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain
Jaylynn Jordan
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County, Florida UTV crash case

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-07
Last dry day before rain chances return tomorrow
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-07
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 4-07
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast 5:30 pm 40621
Another mild and dry evening across the Wiregrass
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast 5:30 pm 40621
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast 5:30 pm 40621