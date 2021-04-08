On the dotted line: Eight Wildcats sign athletic scholarships
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Enterprise Wildcat student-athletes put the pen to paper and signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.
Mya Carter - University of West Alabama (Volleyball)
Kamira Cooper - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)
Maggie Haynes - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)
Mikyla Kay - Tacoma Community College (Volleyball)
Jaden Williams - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)
Tyler Peters - University of Mobile (Cheer/Mascot)
Matthew Sheahan - University of Montevallo (Soccer)
Sydney Garth - Auburn University Montgomery (Soccer)
