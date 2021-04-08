Advertisement

On the dotted line: Eight Wildcats sign athletic scholarships

By Justin McNelley
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Enterprise Wildcat student-athletes put the pen to paper and signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level.

Mya Carter - University of West Alabama (Volleyball)

Kamira Cooper - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)

Maggie Haynes - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)

Mikyla Kay - Tacoma Community College (Volleyball)

Jaden Williams - Lurleen B Wallace Community College (Volleyball)

Tyler Peters - University of Mobile (Cheer/Mascot)

Matthew Sheahan - University of Montevallo (Soccer)

Sydney Garth - Auburn University Montgomery (Soccer)

