Early County, Georgia bridge closing for replacement soon

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) continues to reduce the number of deficient county bridges with the upcoming replacement of the Little Kolomoki Creek bridge, which is scheduled to close on April 19.

The contractor is permitted to close First Kolomoki Road for 120 days.

Detour roads for non-local traffic will be Flea Hop Road, Colomokee Church Road and US 27/State Route (SR) 1 and detour signs will be posted.

The construction contract is almost $1.3 million to replace the bridge, which was built in 1963 and is located about five miles north of Blakely, according to GDOT.

It is deficient and is posted for weight limits.

The majority of bridges in Georgia are locally owned. Georgia DOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program and Local Bridge Replacement Program helps local governments replace deficient bridges.

For more information on those programs, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.