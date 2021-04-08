Advertisement

Early County, Georgia bridge closing for replacement soon

The Little Kolomoki Creek bridge is scheduled to close on April 19.
The Little Kolomoki Creek bridge on First Kolomoki Road and the Sowhatchee Creek bridge on...
The Little Kolomoki Creek bridge on First Kolomoki Road and the Sowhatchee Creek bridge on Damascus-Hilton Road.(Source: Georgia Department of Transportation)
By Dave Miller and Dave Miller
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) continues to reduce the number of deficient county bridges with the upcoming replacement of the Little Kolomoki Creek bridge, which is scheduled to close on April 19.

The contractor is permitted to close First Kolomoki Road for 120 days.

Detour roads for non-local traffic will be Flea Hop Road, Colomokee Church Road and US 27/State Route (SR) 1 and detour signs will be posted.

The construction contract is almost $1.3 million to replace the bridge, which was built in 1963 and is located about five miles north of Blakely, according to GDOT.

It is deficient and is posted for weight limits.

The majority of bridges in Georgia are locally owned. Georgia DOT’s Low Impact Bridge Program and Local Bridge Replacement Program helps local governments replace deficient bridges.

For more information on those programs, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Former Houston County EMA Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes leaves court after pleading guilty to a...
Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain
Gov. Ivey moves state into third phase of pandemic response, "Safer Apart" health order.
AL moves into 3rd phase of pandemic response
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Enterprise Veteran's Home
Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground
The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf...
Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass relaunched in mobile-friendly version
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
Alabama Senate delays lottery vote amid divisions
The Alabama National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in rural parts...
Ala. National Guard holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pike County Thursday