Advertisement

Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass relaunched in mobile-friendly version

The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s top tourist destinations for one price.
The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf...
The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s top tourist destinations for one price. (WLOX)(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just in time for summer, the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass is back. And this time, the tickets are delivered instantly to your phone, making for a safer, easier, and more eco-friendly experience.

The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s top tourist destinations for one price. It’s available as a 1-day, 2-day, 3-day, or annual pass to the following attractions:

“As health and safety remains a top priority, we are seeing increased demand for touchless technology, and this transition to a mobile-exclusive Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass offers a safe and sustainable way for visitors to easily access some of the phenomenal experiences that The Secret Coast has to offer,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “Working together is the key to bringing more visitors to Coastal Mississippi, and we look forward to a future of increased visitation, deepened partnerships and broadened horizons.”

To learn more about the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass or to buy one, visit www.gulfcoast.org/plan/deals/attraction-pass

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Former Houston County EMA Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes leaves court after pleading guilty to a...
Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain
Gov. Ivey moves state into third phase of pandemic response, "Safer Apart" health order.
AL moves into 3rd phase of pandemic response
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Enterprise Veteran's Home
Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground
The Little Kolomoki Creek bridge on First Kolomoki Road and the Sowhatchee Creek bridge on...
Early County, Georgia bridge closing for replacement soon
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
Alabama Senate delays lottery vote amid divisions
The Alabama National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in rural parts...
Ala. National Guard holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pike County Thursday