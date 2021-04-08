Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass relaunched in mobile-friendly version

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Just in time for summer, the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass is back. And this time, the tickets are delivered instantly to your phone, making for a safer, easier, and more eco-friendly experience.

The Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass gives you access to ten of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s top tourist destinations for one price. It’s available as a 1-day, 2-day, 3-day, or annual pass to the following attractions:

“As health and safety remains a top priority, we are seeing increased demand for touchless technology, and this transition to a mobile-exclusive Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass offers a safe and sustainable way for visitors to easily access some of the phenomenal experiences that The Secret Coast has to offer,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “Working together is the key to bringing more visitors to Coastal Mississippi, and we look forward to a future of increased visitation, deepened partnerships and broadened horizons.”

To learn more about the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass or to buy one, visit www.gulfcoast.org/plan/deals/attraction-pass

