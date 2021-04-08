Advertisement

Authorities: 8 hurt, 1 missing after explosion at Ohio plant

Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.
Multiple people were injured in an explosion and fire at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Thursday.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion and fire early Thursday at a manufacturing plant in Columbus, Ohio, left eight people injured and one person missing.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told reporters the explosion happened about 12:05 a.m. at the Yenkin-Majestic Paint facility, triggering a fire.

Authorities say some of the injured were able to get out of the plant while others were rescued before being taken to the hospital.

Crews early Thursday searched the site and worked to extinguish the fire.

Some nearby businesses were evacuated. The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Former Houston County EMA Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes leaves court after pleading guilty to a...
Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain
Gov. Ivey moves state into third phase of pandemic response, "Safer Apart" health order.
AL moves into 3rd phase of pandemic response
Ruthie Mae Jackson shown in this family provided photo. She was murdered in 1996.
Man confesses to cold case Dothan murder but...

Latest News

Enterprise Veteran's Home
Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Doctor, wife, two grandchildren among five killed in shooting at York County, S.C. home
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd’s neck area; testimony in trial continues
Five people, including two children, were killed in a mass shooting that injured a sixth person...
Deputies: Report of shooting involving multiple people in York County, SC