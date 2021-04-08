Advertisement

Alabama Senate delays lottery vote amid divisions

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.(John Raoux | AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A divided Alabama Senate has delayed a vote on lottery legislation.

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville on Wednesday asked to carry his bill over until another day.  McClendon said he feared he did not have enough votes to pass the measure.

The delay came as the bill faced a filibuster and an effort to change the bill to authorize casinos in the state. McClendon said he wanted to delay a vote in order to keep the bill alive.

