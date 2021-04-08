Advertisement

Ala. National Guard holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pike County Thursday

The Alabama National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in rural parts...
The Alabama National Guard began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents in rural parts of the state.(WSFA Staff)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Across Alabama, over 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered of the 2nd week of April.

On Thursday, April 8th, 2021, The Alabama National Guard will have a clinic for you to get vaccinated in Pike County.

It is at the Sportsplex on 701 Enzor Road in Troy, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

No appointment is required.

The 2nd dose will be given on April 29th at the same place and time.

