Ala. National Guard holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pike County Thursday

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Across Alabama, over 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered of the 2nd week of April.

On Thursday, April 8th, 2021, The Alabama National Guard will have a clinic for you to get vaccinated in Pike County.

It is at the Sportsplex on 701 Enzor Road in Troy, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

No appointment is required.

The 2nd dose will be given on April 29th at the same place and time.