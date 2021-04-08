Ala. National Guard holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pike County Thursday
It is at the Sportsplex on 701 Enzor Road in Troy, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Across Alabama, over 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered of the 2nd week of April.
On Thursday, April 8th, 2021, The Alabama National Guard will have a clinic for you to get vaccinated in Pike County.
No appointment is required.
The 2nd dose will be given on April 29th at the same place and time.