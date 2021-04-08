Active weather pattern over the next few days

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances return today, with a marginal risk of severe weather here in the Wiregrass. Our main threat from any strong storm would be gusty wind and some small hail. WE do this all over again tomorrow, but Saturday is the day we are watching for a better chance at seeing some strong to severe storms. Between the rain temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 70s. We stay warm over the next seven days, but the rain chances stick around through the weekend.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy AM showers and storms. High near 79°. Winds S 5-15 mph 60%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 62°. Winds S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 80°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 70%

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of storms. Low: 63° High: 77° 80%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 58° High: 82° 10%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 81° 10%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 80° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 79° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 2-4 ft.

