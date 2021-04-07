Advertisement

Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground

By Nick Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise is one step closer to breaking ground on a veteran’s home planned for the area.

The veteran’s home slated to be built is now fully funded this announced Wednesday morning by the Homes Committee of the Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs.

“As I say, it’s a win-win situation for our city and our community and our state,” said Mayor Bill Cooper, Mayor of Enterprise.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is covering 35% of the cost with a federal grant taking care of the other 65%.

“They have been awarded about $39,000,000 that is to build a veteran’s home here in Enterprise, Alabama which will accommodate veterans throughout the Wiregrass and even parts of Florida and Georgia,” Cooper added.

The facility will also require some renovations surrounding the site, that to be taken care of by the city of Enterprise.

“The roads and things are going to have to be redone, revamped so we are going to need to make some type of a route from 167 back over to 51,” Cooper explained.

The city is hoping to break ground on the site in early 2022.

“We would’ve been further along had it not been for the pandemic that kind of slowed things down but right now we are on the path to moving forward,” Cooper finished.

The ADVA will have a board meeting on July 9th in Enterprise to release the design of the veteran’s home.

The ADVA will also address the naming of the facility you can submit nominations reflecting the home’s geographical location or an honored veteran.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Gov. Ivey moves state into third phase of pandemic response, "Safer Apart" health order.
AL moves into 3rd phase of pandemic response
Former Houston County EMA Chief of Staff Rickey Stokes leaves court after pleading guilty to a...
Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain
Jaylynn Jordan
Two arrested in fatal Calhoun County, Florida UTV crash case

Latest News

Enterprise Veteran's Home
Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 40721 5 pm
How spring break is adding a boost to business sales
Spring break traffic impacting Headland businesses
Hartford Mayor, Neil Strickland, is focused on several infrastructure projects in the city.
Hartford mayor shares cities growth