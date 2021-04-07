Veteran’s Home one step closer to breaking ground

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise is one step closer to breaking ground on a veteran’s home planned for the area.

The veteran’s home slated to be built is now fully funded this announced Wednesday morning by the Homes Committee of the Alabama Board of Veterans Affairs.

“As I say, it’s a win-win situation for our city and our community and our state,” said Mayor Bill Cooper, Mayor of Enterprise.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is covering 35% of the cost with a federal grant taking care of the other 65%.

“They have been awarded about $39,000,000 that is to build a veteran’s home here in Enterprise, Alabama which will accommodate veterans throughout the Wiregrass and even parts of Florida and Georgia,” Cooper added.

The facility will also require some renovations surrounding the site, that to be taken care of by the city of Enterprise.

“The roads and things are going to have to be redone, revamped so we are going to need to make some type of a route from 167 back over to 51,” Cooper explained.

The city is hoping to break ground on the site in early 2022.

“We would’ve been further along had it not been for the pandemic that kind of slowed things down but right now we are on the path to moving forward,” Cooper finished.

The ADVA will have a board meeting on July 9th in Enterprise to release the design of the veteran’s home.

The ADVA will also address the naming of the facility you can submit nominations reflecting the home’s geographical location or an honored veteran.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.