Troopers: Elba man dies in tractor-trailer wreck
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say an Elba man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 82 at the 98 mile marker, around six miles northwest of Maplesville.
A Kenworth tractor-trailer reportedly left the roadway and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers identified the victim as 51-year-old Michael Edward Latham.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/07/troopers-elba-man-dies-tractor-trailer-wreck/
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.