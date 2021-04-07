Advertisement

Troopers: Elba man dies in tractor-trailer wreck

ALEA State Trooper
ALEA State Trooper(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say an Elba man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

Troopers say the wreck happened at approximately 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 82 at the 98 mile marker, around six miles northwest of Maplesville.

A Kenworth tractor-trailer reportedly left the roadway and overturned. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers identified the victim as 51-year-old Michael Edward Latham.

