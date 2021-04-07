Advertisement

Teen saves boy’s life after watching ATV crash on TikTok

By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New Hampshire teen is being credited with helping save a boy’s life and he did it from about 800 miles away.

Caden Cotnoir was watching a live feed of one of his favorite TikTokers riding an ATV in West Virginia when disaster struck.

“All of a sudden, his phone goes kind of blank. You can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling,” Caden said.

The boy had rolled his ATV and was pinned under it and the camera was still live-streaming.

“It was pretty sad to hear,” Caden said.

He heard the boy yelling out a phone number and took action by notifying the boy’s family so they could locate and rescue him.

Now, the two share not only mutual interests, but a bond forged from a life-saving, life-changing, live-streamed moment.

“I’d just like to thank him for everything that he’s done,” the boy said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
1 person killed, multiple teens and a child shot on Easter Sunday at park in Birmingham
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Body of missing Andalusia man found
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Daleville man

Latest News

The ornate Jefferson Davis Chair disappeared in March from the Selma cemetery where it had...
Chair honoring Jefferson Davis apparently stolen from Alabama cemetery, held for ransom
A New Hampshire teen is being credited for saving a boy's life after watching his ATV crash on...
Teen saves boy's life after watching ATV crash on TikTok
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast 5:30 pm 40621
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast 5:30 pm 40621
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer