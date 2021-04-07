Advertisement

Socially distanced music festival to benefit local animal shelter

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s been more than a year without a music festival, but now one man is creating a socially distanced concert-- the first of its kind in South Walton.

“I’ve had a lot of experience doing concerts both on cruise ships and at golf courses, and when I was riding my bike by Seascape one day I realized, ‘wait a minute, there’s a golf course right across from the beach. We could probably do that. So that’s kind of where the idea came from,” said Andy Levine, founder of Moon Crush Music Festival.

Alaqua Animal Refuge is partnering with Moon Crush Music Festival, creating a fundraiser that’s music to Alaqua’s ears.

“A portion of locally purchased one-day music passes benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge and we’re really excited about that, but we’re really almost as equally excited in being part of what’s going to be a cutting-edge, A-list level, music festival,” said Jeff Jacobs, executive director of Alaqua Animal Refuge.

The five-day festival takes place at the Seascape Golf Course from April 26 to May 1.

Festival attendees will have to provide proof of a negative covid-19 test, or full vaccination, and wear masks when they’re not in private areas.

Jacobs said they are excited to be a part of this new kind of festival.

“Everybody loves music and almost everybody loves animals, and we think they go together like peanut butter and chocolate.”

Learn more about Moon Crush, the lineup, safety, and the experience here: https://www.mooncrush.live/ and purchase Music Only passes via www.bit.ly/MoonCrush-Alaqua

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of a cat for illustration purposes.
DA promises Ozark vet will be prosecuted if crimes have occurred
Ozark police confirm animal abuse investigation
Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a school bus early Monday...
One dead in Walton County crash involving school bus
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
Brandi Murrah is ordered to serve 15 years for falsifying drug test results. Photo from...
Judge: DHR does not have to provide documents in drug testing lawsuit

Latest News

Montgomery City Council extends citywide mask mandate
Congressman Mo Brooks speaks in Dothan on March 25, 2021.
Mo Brooks receives Senate endorsement from former President Donald Trump
ALEA State Trooper
Troopers: Elba man dies in tractor-trailer wreck
Gov. Kay Ivey has scheduled a press conference to give an update on the state’s COVID-19...
Gov. Ivey to give COVID-19 update
67-year-old Paul Reynolds is charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
Enterprise man stabbed to death