Rickey Stokes guilty of using position for personal gain

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Houston County Emergency Management chief of staff has pleaded guilty to using his position for personal gain.

A Houston County judge sentenced Rickey Stokes to six months unsupervised probation, fined him $500, and ordered him to pay court costs.

Stokes, owner of A-Advantage Bonding, faced one misdemeanor count for driving his county assigned vehicle to the Dale County Jail on April 19, 2019 where he posted bond for a client.

Stokes admits he used the EMA vehicle for that purpose but claims only because bad weather could have required him to respond quickly to an emergency. Several severe thunderstorms warnings were issued in the area that day, per National Weather Service reports.

Stokes, who alleges a competitive bondsman filed an ethics complaint, also claims he pleaded guilty because the Alabama Attorney General’s Office had threatened him with felony charges.

“Unless forced, I am not spending $30,000 or more (in legal fees) and years of legal battles,” Stokes said in a post, describing himself as “commode hugging sick” over the ordeal, calling his prosecution “manure.”

Prosecutors told District Judge Benjamin Lewis they agreed to the suspended sentence because Stokes’ guilty plea saved them resources that would be needed for a trial.

Stokes also pleaded guilty this year a reduced reckless driving charge following his 2020 DUI arrest in Florida.

Afterwards, he resigned from EMA.

He is also a popular and often controversial blogger who owns rickeystokesnews.com.

Dothan attorneys Dustin Fowler and Derek Yarbrough represented Stokes.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.