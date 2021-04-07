Advertisement

Montgomery City Council extends citywide mask mandate

By WSFA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The ordinance extends the mask mandate for another 30 days.

According to the city, the council unanimously passed the ordinance at Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The ordinance requires face coverings to be worn in public places in Montgomery.

The Montgomery City Council tonight unanimously adopted an ordinance proposed by Mayor Steven L. Reed that extends...

Posted by City of Montgomery, Alabama Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“In Montgomery, Alabama, we’re going to put the science and the data first regarding COVID-19. We led on that from the very beginning. We aren’t interested in any of the arguments on one side or the other. We have to make sure that we’re protecting lives and livelihoods,” said Mayor Steven Reed.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced last month she was extending the statewide mask mandate one more time and would then let it expire on April 9. Ivey is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to provide an update on COVID-19 in the state.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted to extend its citywide mask ordinance until May 24.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/04/06/montgomery-city-council-extends-citywide-mask-mandate/

