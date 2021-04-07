Mo Brooks receives Senate endorsement from former President Donald Trump

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Congressman Mo Brooks received a major endorsement on Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement from the Brooks Campaign and the former President’s Communications Team, Trump announced “his strong endorsement” of the Congressman in the upcoming 2022 U.S. Senate race.

“I am honored and humbled by President Trump’s strong endorsement of me for Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat,” said Brooks in the release.

President Trump’s full statement:

“Few Republicans have as much COURAGE and FIGHT as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks. Mo is a great Conservative Republican leader, who will stand up for America First no matter what obstacles the Fake News Media, RINOs, or Socialist Democrats may place in his path. Mo Brooks is pro-life, loves our Military and our Vets, will protect our Second Amendment, combat the Biden open border agenda, is fighting for voter integrity (like few others), and was the Co-Chair of our winning, and record setting, Alabama campaign in 2020. Mo Brooks has my Complete and Total Endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the Great State of Alabama. He will never let you down!”

Brooks is running for the seat currently held by Senator Richard Shelby. The election for the seat is set for 2022. Shelby is not running for a new term in the seat.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.waff.com/2021/04/07/mo-brooks-receives-senate-endorsement-former-president-donald-trump/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.