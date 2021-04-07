Masks to be required in Eufaula schools after state mask mandate expires

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivy’s mask mandate is set to expire Friday, April 9.

Eufaula City Schools announced it will continue requiring employees and students in grades 2- 12 to wear masks.

The district’s mask requirement will be in place at schools and at school events until at least April 20. According to the superintendent, this is to give time after spring break and Easter to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases.

