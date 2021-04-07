Advertisement

Last dry day before rain chances return tomorrow

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Today will be another warm one with temperatures making it into the lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next chance of rain that moves in tomorrow. We are under a marginal risk of severe weather both Thursday and Friday with our main threat being gusty winds with some of the stronger storms. Temperatures stay warm as we head towards the next weekend in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 59°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 80°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Chance of rain. Low: 62° High: 79° 70%

SAT: Mostly cloudy chance of rain. Low: 63° High: 78° 60%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 20%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 81°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 59° High: 82°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 57° High: 79°

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas 1-2 ft.

